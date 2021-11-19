Opko Health – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.9% Upside

Opko Health found using ticker (OPK) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.5 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 6.7. Now with the previous closing price of 4.44 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 50.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,937m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.opko.com

OPKO Health, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company’s Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women’s health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services. The company’s Pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee for treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease, and vitamin D insufficiency; OPK88004, an orally administered selective androgen receptor modulator; OPK88003, a once-weekly administered peptide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and associated obesity that is in Phase IIb trials; and hGH-CTP, a once-weekly human growth hormone injection that completed Phase III clinical trial in partnership with Pfizer This segment develops and commercializes longer-acting proprietary versions of already approved therapeutic proteins. It also specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, veterinary, and ophthalmic products; commercializes food supplements and over the counter products; manufactures and sells products primarily in the generics market; and imports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products in a range of indications, including cardiovascular products, vaccines, antibiotics, gastro-intestinal products, hormones, and others. In addition, the company operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. OPKO Health was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.