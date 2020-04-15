Opiant Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 300.0% Upside

Opiant Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (OPNT) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 38 calculating the average target price we see 40. With the stocks previous close at 10 this would imply there is a potential upside of 300.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.34 and the 200 day MA is 13.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $46m. Find out more information at: http://www.opiant.com

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; opioid use disorders; and a heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a collaboration agreement with Titan Pharmaceuticals to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

