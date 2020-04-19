Opiant Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 296.0% Upside

Opiant Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (OPNT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 38 with a mean TP of 40. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 296.0%. The day 50 moving average is 10.16 while the 200 day moving average is 12.98. The market cap for the company is $45m. Company Website: http://www.opiant.com

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; opioid use disorders; and a heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a collaboration agreement with Titan Pharmaceuticals to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn