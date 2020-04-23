Opiant Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 281.0% Upside

Opiant Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (OPNT) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 40. Now with the previous closing price of 10.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 281.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.11 and the 200 day MA is 12.89. The market cap for the company is $46m. Company Website: http://www.opiant.com

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

