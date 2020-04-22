Opiant Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 279.5% Upside

Opiant Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (OPNT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 38 calculating the average target price we see 40. Now with the previous closing price of 10.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 279.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.16 while the 200 day moving average is 12.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $43m. Find out more information at: http://www.opiant.com

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; opioid use disorders; and a heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a collaboration agreement with Titan Pharmaceuticals to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

