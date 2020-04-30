Opiant Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 268.7% Upside

Opiant Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (OPNT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 38 and has a mean target at 40. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.85 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 268.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10 while the 200 day moving average is 12.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $46m. Visit the company website at: http://www.opiant.com

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

