Opiant Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 267.0% Upside

Opiant Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (OPNT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 40. Now with the previous closing price of 10.9 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 267.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.98 while the 200 day moving average is 12.84. The company has a market cap of $45m. Company Website: http://www.opiant.com

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

