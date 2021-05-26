Opiant Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 414.1% Upside

Opiant Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (OPNT) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 41.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 414.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.08 and the 200 day moving average is 8.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $34m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.opiant.com

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.