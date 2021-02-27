Twitter
Opiant Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 414.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Opiant Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (OPNT) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 41.33. With the stocks previous close at 8.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 414.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.08 and the 200 day moving average is 8.45. The market cap for the company is $34m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.opiant.com

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

