Opiant Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 414.1% Upside

Opiant Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (OPNT) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 38 and has a mean target at 41.33. With the stocks previous close at 8.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 414.1%. The day 50 moving average is 8.08 and the 200 day MA is 8.45. The market cap for the company is $34m. Visit the company website at: http://www.opiant.com

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.