Opiant Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 414.1% Upside

Opiant Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (OPNT) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 41.33. Now with the previous closing price of 8.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 414.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.08 while the 200 day moving average is 8.45. The market capitalisation for the company is $34m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.opiant.com

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.