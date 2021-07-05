Opiant Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 414.1% Upside

Opiant Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (OPNT) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 38 and has a mean target at 41.33. With the stocks previous close at 8.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 414.1%. The 50 day MA is 8.08 while the 200 day moving average is 8.45. The market cap for the company is $34m. Visit the company website at: http://www.opiant.com

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.