OpGen – Consenus Indicates Potential 132.6% Upside

OpGen with ticker code (OPGN) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 5. With the stocks previous close at 2.15 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 132.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $33m. Company Website: http://www.opgen.com

OpGen, a precision medicine company, develops and sells molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MRDOs). The company’s products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance in urine specimens or bacterial colonies isolated from urine and other body sites; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are diagnostic tests for the identification of various infectious pathogens. In addition, it offers Acuitas Lighthouse informatics systems, a cloud-based HIPAA compliant informatics offerings, which combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics and insights to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

