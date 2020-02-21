Open Text Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 9.8% Upside

Open Text Corporation found using ticker (OTEX) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57.5 and 44 with the average target price sitting at 52.12. Now with the previous closing price of 47.48 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.32 and the 200 day MA is 42.41. The company has a market cap of $12,736m. Find out more information at: http://www.opentext.com

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network, a cloud-based platform that facilitates collaboration and exchange of information inside and outside of organizations; artificial intelligence and analytics solutions; and OpenText EIM platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms. OpenText also provides digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital data-driven businesses through automation; Customer Experience Management, a set of processes used to track customer interactions throughout the customer journey; Magellan, an artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics platform that combines open source machine learning with advanced analysis and is able to merge, manage, and analyze both structured and unstructured, textual content; and Discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. In addition, the company offers customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it provides professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating to the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings into the customers’ systems, as well as cloud services. The company serves organizations, enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and public sector agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Tata Consultancy Services, ATOS, and Ernst & Young. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

