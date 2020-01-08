Open Text Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Open Text Corporation found using ticker (OTEX) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 53 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 48.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.54 and the 200 day MA is 41.46. The market cap for the company is $12,077m. Visit the company website at: http://www.opentext.com

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network, a cloud-based platform that facilitates collaboration and exchange of information inside and outside of organizations; artificial intelligence and analytics solutions; and OpenText EIM platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms. It also provides digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital data-driven businesses through automation; Customer Experience Management, a set of processes used to track customer interactions throughout the customer journey; and Discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. In addition, the company offers customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it provides professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating to the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings into the customers’ systems, as well as cloud services. The company serves organizations, enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and public sector agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Tata Consultancy Services, ATOS, and Ernst & Young. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.