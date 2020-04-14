Open Text Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 33.0% Upside

Open Text Corporation with ticker code (OTEX) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 43 and has a mean target at 49. With the stocks previous close at 36.83 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.88 and the 200 day moving average is 41.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,693m. Company Website: http://www.opentext.com

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network, a cloud-based platform that facilitates collaboration and exchange of information inside and outside of organizations; artificial intelligence and analytics solutions; and OpenText EIM platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms. OpenText also provides digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital data-driven businesses through automation; Customer Experience Management, a set of processes used to track customer interactions throughout the customer journey; Magellan, an artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics platform that combines open source machine learning with advanced analysis and is able to merge, manage, and analyze both structured and unstructured, textual content; and Discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. In addition, the company offers customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it provides professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating to the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings into the customers’ systems, as well as cloud services. The company serves organizations, enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and public sector agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Tata Consultancy Services, ATOS, and Ernst & Young. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

