Open Orphan Notice of results, analyst briefing and investor presentation

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH), a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and world leader in vaccine and antiviral testing using human challenge clinical trials, announced that its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 will be released on Monday, 20 September 2021.

Analyst Briefing

A briefing open to analysts will take place remotely via video conference call on Monday 20 September at 9.30am (BST). If you would like the details of this call, please contact Walbrook PR on openorphan@walbrookpr.com.

Investor Presentation

Cathal Friel, Executive Chairman, and Leo Toole, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a live presentation relating to the interim results via the Investor Meet Company platform on Monday, 20 September 2021 at 6.00pm (BST).

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Open Orphan plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/open-orphan-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Open Orphan plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.