OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 136.9% Upside

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited with ticker code (OSW) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 5.5 calculating the average target price we see 9.5. With the stocks previous close at 4.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 136.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $233m. Company Website: http://www.onespaworld.com

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, Kérastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea. As of February 26, 2020, it offered health, fitness, beauty and wellness services, treatments, and products onboard 170 cruise ships and at 69 destination resorts. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn