OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited found using ticker (OSW) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.76 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.36 and the 200 day moving average is 6.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $772m. Visit the company website at: http://www.onespaworld.com

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, KÃ©rastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea. As of February 26, 2020, it offered health, fitness, beauty and wellness services, treatments, and products onboard 170 cruise ships and at 69 destination resorts. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.