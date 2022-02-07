OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited with ticker code (OSW) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 10. Now with the previous closing price of 8.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.36 while the 200 day moving average is 6.77. The company has a market cap of $772m. Company Website: http://www.onespaworld.com

The potential market cap would be $882m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, KÃ©rastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea. As of February 26, 2020, it offered health, fitness, beauty and wellness services, treatments, and products onboard 170 cruise ships and at 69 destination resorts. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.