OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited with ticker code (OSW) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 10. With the stocks previous close at 8.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.2%. The day 50 moving average is 8.36 while the 200 day moving average is 6.77. The market cap for the company is $772m. Find out more information at: http://www.onespaworld.com

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, KÃ©rastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea. As of February 26, 2020, it offered health, fitness, beauty and wellness services, treatments, and products onboard 170 cruise ships and at 69 destination resorts. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.