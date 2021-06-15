OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited found using ticker (OSW) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 10. Now with the previous closing price of 8.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.77. The company has a market cap of $772m. Company Website: http://www.onespaworld.com

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, KÃ©rastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea. As of February 26, 2020, it offered health, fitness, beauty and wellness services, treatments, and products onboard 170 cruise ships and at 69 destination resorts. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.