OneSpan Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

OneSpan Inc. found using ticker (OSPN) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 24 calculating the average target price we see 26. Now with the previous closing price of 21.51 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.9%. The 50 day MA is 19.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.34. The market cap for the company is $902m. Visit the company website at: http://www.onespan.com

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution. It also provides Secure Agreement Automation, a cloud-based solution that helps digitize the mobile and online application process; Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit; Mobile Authenticator Studio, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; and OneSpan Sign, which supports a range of e-signature requirements from simple to complex. In addition, the company offers DIGIPASS hardware authenticators that supports authentication and digital signatures for applications running on PCs, tablets, and mobile phones; and authentication servers that enables customers to administer a high level of access control. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

