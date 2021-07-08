OneSpan Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

OneSpan Inc. with ticker code (OSPN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 24 with the average target price sitting at 26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.51 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.34. The market capitalisation for the company is $902m. Find out more information at: http://www.onespan.com

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution. It also provides Secure Agreement Automation, a cloud-based solution that helps digitize the mobile and online application process; Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit; Mobile Authenticator Studio, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; and OneSpan Sign, which supports a range of e-signature requirements from simple to complex. In addition, the company offers DIGIPASS hardware authenticators that supports authentication and digital signatures for applications running on PCs, tablets, and mobile phones; and authentication servers that enables customers to administer a high level of access control. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.