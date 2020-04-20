OneSpan Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 41.7% Upside

OneSpan Inc. found using ticker (OSPN) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 41.7%. The 50 day MA is 15.45 while the 200 day moving average is 16.94. The market cap for the company is $629m. Find out more information at: http://www.onespan.com

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers DIGIPASS hardware authenticators that supports authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit; Mobile Authenticator Studio, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; and authentication server that enables customers to administer a high level of access control. It also provides OneSpan Sign, which supports a range of eSignature requirements from simple to complex; Trusted Identity Platform, an open architected, cloud-based platform; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution; and Verification Hub, a cloud-based digital identity verification solution that provides access to multiple third-party verification services. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

