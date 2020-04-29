OneSpan Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 26.1% Upside

OneSpan Inc. with ticker code (OSPN) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 20 and has a mean target at 22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.44 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.1%. The day 50 moving average is 15.59 and the 200 day moving average is 17.07. The market cap for the company is $695m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.onespan.com

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers DIGIPASS hardware authenticators that supports authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit; Mobile Authenticator Studio, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; and authentication server that enables customers to administer a high level of access control. It also provides OneSpan Sign, which supports a range of eSignature requirements from simple to complex; Trusted Identity Platform, an open architected, cloud-based platform; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution; and Verification Hub, a cloud-based digital identity verification solution that provides access to multiple third-party verification services. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

