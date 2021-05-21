Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

OneSmart International Educatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

OneSmart International Educatio with ticker code (ONE) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.11 and 2.5 and has a mean target at 4.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 85.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.37. The market cap for the company is $357m. Company Website: http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It also provides online education courses under the OneSmart Online brand to existing student base from OneSmart VIP, HappyMath, and FasTrack English. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated a network of 480 learning centers across 40 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.