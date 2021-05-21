OneSmart International Educatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.3% Upside

OneSmart International Educatio with ticker code (ONE) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.11 and 2.5 and has a mean target at 4.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 85.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.37. The market cap for the company is $357m. Company Website: http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It also provides online education courses under the OneSmart Online brand to existing student base from OneSmart VIP, HappyMath, and FasTrack English. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated a network of 480 learning centers across 40 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.