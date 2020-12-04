Twitter
OneSmart International Educatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.1% Upside

OneSmart International Educatio with ticker code (ONE) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.28 and 4.41 calculating the mean target price we have 5.84. With the stocks previous close at 3.84 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 52.1%. The day 50 moving average is 4.14 and the 200 day MA is 4.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $639m. Find out more information at: http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It also provides tutoring services for exam preparation under the OneSmart VIP brand; international school subjects, language training, and consultation services under the OneSmart International Education brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. In addition, the company offers online education courses under the OneSmart Online brand through jrjb.com.cn to existing student base from OneSmart VIP, HappyMath, and FasTrack English. As of August 31, 2019, the company operated a network of 432 study centers across 35 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

