OneSmart International Educatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 155.1% Upside

OneSmart International Educatio found using ticker (ONE) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 2.5 calculating the mean target price we have 2.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.98 this would imply there is a potential upside of 155.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.22 while the 200 day moving average is 2.56. The company has a market cap of $170m. Company Website: http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It also provides online education courses under the OneSmart Online brand to existing student base from OneSmart VIP, HappyMath, and FasTrack English. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated a network of 480 learning centers across 40 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.