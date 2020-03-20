OneSavings Bank PLC 94.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

OneSavings Bank PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:OSB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Resumes’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. OneSavings Bank PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 400 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 94.9% from the opening price of 205.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 235.6 points and decreased 219.2 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 461 GBX while the year low share price is currently 155.3 GBX.

OneSavings Bank PLC has a 50 day moving average of 402.97 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 383.12. There are currently 445,443,454 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,177,323. Market capitalisation for LON:OSB is £955,030,738 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn