ONEOK, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

ONEOK, Inc. found using ticker (OKE) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 81 and 60 calculating the mean target price we have 72.18. With the stocks previous close at 66.16 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 67.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 62.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $29,816m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.oneok.com/

The potential market cap would be $32,529m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

ONEOK, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. It also provides midstream services to producers of NGLs. The company owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; NGL distribution pipelines in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana; and transports refined petroleum products, including unleaded gasoline and diesel from Kansas to Iowa, as well as owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities connected to NGL fractionation, storage, and pipeline assets. In addition, it transports and stores natural gas through regulated interstate and intrastate natural gas transmission pipelines, and natural gas storage facilities. Further, the company owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space and rail cars. It serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; utilities; industrial companies; propane distributors; municipalities; ethanol producers; and petrochemical, refining, and NGL marketing companies, as well as natural gas distribution and electric generation companies, producers, processors, and marketing companies. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.