ONEOK – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.5% Upside

ONEOK with ticker code (OKE) have now 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 42 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 33.5. Now with the previous closing price of 28.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.89 and the 200 day MA is 30.62. The company has a market cap of $12,233m. Company Website: http://www.oneok.com

ONEOK, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. It also gathers, treats, fractionates, and transports natural gas liquids (NGL), as well as stores, markets, and distributes NGL products. The company owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; and NGL distribution and refined petroleum products pipelines in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, as well as owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities that interconnect with its NGL fractionation and pipeline assets. In addition, it operates regulated interstate and intrastate natural gas transmission pipelines and natural gas storage facilities. Further, the company owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space to others. It serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; propane distributors; ethanol producers; and petrochemical, refining, and NGL marketing companies, as well as natural gas distribution companies, electric-generation facilities, industrial companies, municipalities, producers, processors, and marketing companies. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

