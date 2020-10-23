OneMain Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

OneMain Holdings with ticker code (OMF) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 34 and has a mean target at 39.38. With the stocks previous close at 36.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.69 while the 200 day moving average is 26.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,740m. Find out more information at: http://www.onemainfinancial.com

OneMain Holdings, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through a network of approximately 1,500 branch offices in 44 states. It also serves through an Internet portal. The company is based in Evansville, Indiana.

