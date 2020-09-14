OneMain Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.9% Upside

OneMain Holdings found using ticker (OMF) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 29 with a mean TP of 37.76. Now with the previous closing price of 29.52 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.58 and the 200 day MA is 25.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,134m. Find out more information at: http://www.onemainfinancial.com

OneMain Holdings, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through a network of approximately 1,500 branch offices in 44 states. It also serves through an Internet portal. The company is based in Evansville, Indiana.

