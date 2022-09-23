OneMain Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.7% Upside

OneMain Holdings with ticker code (OMF) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 67 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 51.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 57.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 37.36 and the 200 day moving average is 44.25. The company has a market cap of $3,857m. Visit the company website at: https://www.onemainfinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $6,083m based on the market concensus.

OneMain Holdings , a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans. It operates through a network of approximately 1,400 branch offices in 44 states in the United States, as well as through its website onemainfinancial.com. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings and changed its name to OneMain Holdings in November 2015. OneMain Holdings was founded in 1912 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.