OneMain Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.7% Upside

OneMain Holdings with ticker code (OMF) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 67 and 36 with the average target price sitting at 49.79. With the stocks previous close at 32.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 54.7%. The 50 day MA is 34.86 and the 200 day MA is 42.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,144m. Find out more information at: https://www.onemainfinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $6,412m based on the market concensus.

OneMain Holdings, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans. It operates through a network of approximately 1,400 branch offices in 44 states in the United States, as well as through its website onemainfinancial.com. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings and changed its name to OneMain Holdings in November 2015. OneMain Holdings was founded in 1912 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.