OneMain Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.0% Upside

OneMain Holdings with ticker code (OMF) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 87 and 59 calculating the average target price we see 72.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 46.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 47.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 53.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,231m. Company Website: https://www.onemainfinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $9,101m based on the market concensus.

OneMain Holdings, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans. It operates through a network of approximately 1,400 branch offices in 44 states in the United States, as well as through its website onemainfinancial.com. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings and changed its name to OneMain Holdings in November 2015. OneMain Holdings was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.