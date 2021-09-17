OneMain Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.1% Upside

OneMain Holdings found using ticker (OMF) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 78 and 65 calculating the average target price we see 72. With the stocks previous close at 56.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 57.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,331m. Company Website: http://www.onemainfinancial.com

OneMain Holdings, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans. It operates through a network of approximately 1,500 branch offices in 44 states in the United States, as well as through its Website onemainfinancial.com. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings and changed its name to OneMain Holdings in November 2015. OneMain Holdings was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.