Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

OneMain Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

OneMain Holdings found using ticker (OMF) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 78 and 65 calculating the average target price we see 72. With the stocks previous close at 56.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 57.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,331m. Company Website: http://www.onemainfinancial.com

OneMain Holdings, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans. It operates through a network of approximately 1,500 branch offices in 44 states in the United States, as well as through its Website onemainfinancial.com. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings and changed its name to OneMain Holdings in November 2015. OneMain Holdings was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.