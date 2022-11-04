OneMain Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.6% Upside

OneMain Holdings found using ticker (OMF) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 36 calculating the average target price we see 47.5. With the stocks previous close at 38.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 33.72 and the 200 day moving average is 41.44. The market cap for the company is $4,697m. Find out more information at: https://www.onemainfinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $5,805m based on the market concensus.

OneMain Holdings, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans. It operates through a network of approximately 1,400 branch offices in 44 states in the United States, as well as through its website onemainfinancial.com. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings and changed its name to OneMain Holdings in November 2015. OneMain Holdings was founded in 1912 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.