OneMain Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.7% Upside

OneMain Holdings with ticker code (OMF) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 36 with the average target price sitting at 47.5. With the stocks previous close at 39.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.67 and the 200 day MA is 40.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,820m. Visit the company website at: https://www.onemainfinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $5,817m based on the market concensus.

OneMain Holdings, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans. It operates through a network of approximately 1,400 branch offices in 44 states in the United States, as well as through its website onemainfinancial.com. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings and changed its name to OneMain Holdings in November 2015. OneMain Holdings was founded in 1912 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.