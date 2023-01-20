OneMain Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

OneMain Holdings found using ticker (OMF) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 36 and has a mean target at 45.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 36.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.37. The company has a market cap of $4,692m. Find out more information at: https://www.onemainfinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $5,517m based on the market concensus.

OneMain Holdings, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans. It operates through a network of approximately 1,400 branch offices in 44 states in the United States, as well as through its website onemainfinancial.com. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings and changed its name to OneMain Holdings in November 2015. OneMain Holdings was founded in 1912 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.