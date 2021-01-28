OneMain Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

OneMain Holdings found using ticker (OMF) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 42 with the average target price sitting at 54.38. Now with the previous closing price of 48.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 47.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.45. The market cap for the company is $6,133m. Company Website: http://www.onemainfinancial.com

OneMain Holdings, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,500 branch offices in 44 states in the United States, as well as through its Website onemainfinancial.com. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings and changed its name to OneMain Holdings in November 2015. OneMain Holdings was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.