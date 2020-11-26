OneMain Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

OneMain Holdings with ticker code (OMF) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56 and 40 and has a mean target at 45.06. Now with the previous closing price of 40.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The 50 day MA is 37.42 and the 200 day moving average is 29.95. The market cap for the company is $5,540m. Visit the company website at: http://www.onemainfinancial.com

OneMain Holdings, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,500 branch offices in 44 states in the United States, as well as through its Website onemainfinancial.com. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings and changed its name to OneMain Holdings in November 2015. OneMain Holdings was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.