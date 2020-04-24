One Stop Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 240.9% Upside

One Stop Systems with ticker code (OSS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 4.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 240.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.38 while the 200 day moving average is 2.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $21m. Find out more information at: http://www.onestopsystems.com

One Stop Systems designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory. It also offers servers for PCI express-over-cable expansion; desktop expansion appliances in various configurations that add input/output flexibility to any user’s desktop system; PCIe expansions; industrial and panel PCs; and ruggedized mobile high-performance compute devices that meet the specialized requirement for devices deployed at the edge in various environmental conditions. The company sells its products to multinational companies, governmental agencies, and technology providers through its web site, web store, direct sales team, and OEM focused sales, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. One Stop Systems was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

