One Stop Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 129.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

One Stop Systems with ticker code (OSS) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 6.7. Now with the previous closing price of 2.92 this would imply there is a potential upside of 129.5%. The day 50 moving average is 3.12 and the 200 day moving average is 3.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $58m. Company Website: https://www.onestopsystems.com

The potential market cap would be $134m based on the market concensus.

One Stop Systems designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs. It also offers ruggedized mobile tablets and handhelds that meet the specialized requirement for devices deployed at the edge in a diverse set of environmental conditions. The company sells its products to multinational companies, governmental agencies, military contractors, and technology providers through its website, web store, direct sales team, and original equipment manufacturer focused sales, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. One Stop Systems was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

