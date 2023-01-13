One Stop Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 127.9% Upside

One Stop Systems with ticker code (OSS) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 6.7. With the stocks previous close at 2.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 127.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.7. The market cap for the company is $60m. Visit the company website at: https://www.onestopsystems.com

The potential market cap would be $136m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

One Stop Systems designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs. It also offers ruggedized mobile tablets and handhelds that meet the specialized requirement for devices deployed at the edge in a diverse set of environmental conditions. The company sells its products to multinational companies, governmental agencies, military contractors, and technology providers through its website, web store, direct sales team, and original equipment manufacturer focused sales, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. One Stop Systems was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.