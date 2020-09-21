One Liberty Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential -.5% Downside

One Liberty Properties with ticker code (OLP) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 19 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 18.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.59 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.44 and the 200 day moving average is 16.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $359m. Company Website: http://www.onelibertyproperties.com

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

