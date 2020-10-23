One Liberty Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

One Liberty Properties found using ticker (OLP) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 18 with a mean TP of 18.5. With the stocks previous close at 16.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.5%. The 50 day MA is 17.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.95. The market cap for the company is $329m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.onelibertyproperties.com

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

