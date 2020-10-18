One Liberty Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

One Liberty Properties found using ticker (OLP) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 18 and has a mean target at 18.5. With the stocks previous close at 16.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.8%. The 50 day MA is 17.63 while the 200 day moving average is 16.87. The company has a market capitalisation of $334m. Company Website: http://www.onelibertyproperties.com

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

