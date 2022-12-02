Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

One Liberty Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

One Liberty Properties with ticker code (OLP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 25 with a mean TP of 26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.84 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.76 and the 200 day MA is 26.33. The company has a market cap of $497m. Find out more information at: https://www.onelibertyproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $542m based on the market concensus.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

